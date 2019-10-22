Storm Team 8 Forecast: Lower Humidity Forecast For Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A Cold front is bringing a few showers to the Tampa Bay area Tuesday evening. Overnight clouds will linger and drier air will begin to move in.

Wednesday morning will feel much less humid with temps near 70 in Tampa and in the upper 60s in northern spots. Through the day look for sunny skies and pleasant temps topping out near 83. It will stay dry all day long.

Thursday the humidity starts to return and temps will get back up into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon. The rain chance goes up to 30% during the afternoon and evening.