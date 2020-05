TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking quiet conditions to end the workweek. Overnight temps will fall into the low 60s with with mostly clear skies.

Friday there will be low humidity and mild temps only in the upper 70s. Look for lots of sunshine and no chance of rain.

This weekend the humidity will slowly return and afternoon high temps will reach back into the mid 80s. There is no rain in the forecast with high pressure on top of the Southeast & Florida.