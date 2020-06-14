STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Lots of sunshine, spotty storms in the week ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly enjoyed a MUCH improved second half to the weekend with lots of sunshine – but we are tracking some spotty showers and storms around this evening.

These isolated showers and storms will continue to drift southwest to the coast and eventually offshore as they wind down later tonight. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with seasonable overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s.

An upper level trough digging into the southeastern United States will bring drier air to the Tampa Bay area for much of this week. Look for lots of sunshine on Monday with only spotty afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The north wind will keep the bulk of any rain mostly confined to areas along/south of I-4.

The overall rain chance for both Monday and Tuesday is 20% – favoring southern areas. Wednesday’s afternoon rain chance is even slimmer at 10%.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will build in by the end of the week with a return to a “normal” summertime coverage of afternoon storms.