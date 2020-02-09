STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Long stretch of mostly sunny and warm weather

News

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures this morning are not nearly as chilly as they were 24 hours ago and are starting off in the mid 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine again this morning with maybe a few higher level clouds moving in through the day.

Sunshine will warm temps rapidly this morning as a quick warming trend kicks off with highs today near 77 degrees. Expect mild temperatures this evening and lows near 60 degrees by Monday morning.

High pressure will largely stay in control keeping rain chances at bay until the end of the week.

Temperatures will top out near or above 80 degrees every day this week until Friday. Our next cold front will sweep through Friday with a 20% chance for a few showers. This front will be weaker than the last and leave temperatures above average, highs in the mid 70s, in it’s wake.

