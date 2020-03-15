STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Long stretch of above average warmth continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve had six straight days now with high temperatures of at least 80 degrees in Tampa – and we have many, many more on the way.

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight with some patchy fog possible in spots, especially inland. Low temperatures will only drop into the mid 60s by morning.

Monday will feature more sunshine with temperatures once again surging well above average into the middle and even some upper 80s in spots. There is a very small chance of an isolated afternoon sprinkle or shower, mostly east of I-75.

This pattern will remain largely unchanged all the way through next weekend keeping our weather conditions very warm and mostly dry.

