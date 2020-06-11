Storm Team 8 Forecast: Less Rain Through The Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking drier air moving into the Tampa Bay area after a stormy few days. Thursday evening’s storms will quiet down after sunset and it will be a bit less humid tonight.

Temps will be in the mid 70s Friday morning with lots of sunshine. Through the day temps will reach back up to 90 degrees, but it will be slightly less humid with dewpoints dropping into the upper 60s. The rain chance is lower at 20% for the afternoon and evening. However, after 9PM Friday we could see a round of rain developing through midnight due to some rain in north Florida drifting south.

Saturday will be fairly nice with temps reaching into the low 90s and the rain chance remaining fairly low for this time of the year at 20-30%. Sunday’s rain chance is also about 30%, with the better rain chances inland.