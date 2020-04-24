Storm Team 8 Forecast: Less Rain Around This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are tracking storms that will wind down overnight with lingering clouds around. Temps will stay very mild in the low 70s.

Saturday the rain chances drop to only 20%. There could be a few showers that develop, but the rain will be very isolated. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and temps will reach into the mid 80s.

Sunday will be a mostly dry day with only a 10% rain chance. There will be some extra clouds though as a weak cold front moves through Florida. High temps will top out in the mid 80s.

Monday will be less humid and beautiful with high pressure building in. There will be lots of sunshine and temps will reach into the low 80s.