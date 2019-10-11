STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Less humid and warm all weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It already feels more comfortable with lower humidity this morning.

Temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. That’s well above the average of 85. There will be plenty of sunshine and just a 10% chance of a quick passing shower.

It stays mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

The lower humidity sticks around through the weekend. That means it will be warm and sunny in the afternoons with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. The mornings and evening should feel quite cooler and comfortable.

Rain chances increase again next week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Only one tropical wave off the Northeast coast that is bringing high wind and surf there. Tropical development chances are low at just 20%.