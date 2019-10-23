STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Less humid and comfortable but only for 1 day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front has pushed south of Tampa Bay, so it will feel cooler and much less humid this morning.

Mostly sunny skies through the day help to warm us into the low 80s, which is average for late-October. There will be a nice breeze from the northeast as well. Overnight lows will drop to near 70 degrees

The front begins to lift back to the north tomorrow and brings the humidity back up again. Rain chances return to 30% in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs stay in the upper 80s into the weekend with scattered afternoon showers and above average humidity.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: One tropical wave entering the southwestern Gulf of Mexico later this week has a 20% chance of developing, but otherwise it is quiet across the Atlantic Basin.