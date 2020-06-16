STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Less humid air continues today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lower humidity is certainly a treat for mid-June. Temperatures still climb into the low 90 this afternoon, but the drier air makes it more comfortable, especially in the shade.

The drier air also limits rain chances to just 10% this afternoon. It stays mostly clear overnight with lows in the low 70s, slightly below average.

Humidity is just a bit higher tomorrow, so the rain chance increases to 20% with highs near 90 degrees. As moisture continues to increase this week, rain chances also go up.

Thursday’s rain chance is 30%, and we have a 40% rain chance Friday.