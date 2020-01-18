Storm Team 8 Forecast: Last warm and dry day before turning much colder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another warm day is in store for the first half of the weekend.

After a beautiful start this morning with temps in the low 60s, temps will rise to near 78 degrees this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with near zero rain chances. Winds will be slightly less breezy today compared to yesterday.

Tonight will be mild but pleasant. Clouds will begin to move in but rain chances stay out of the forecast this evening.

Tomorrow, a strong cold front arrives and passes through. This front will bring a broken line of showers moving from northwest to southeast throughout the day. Rain chances are at 40%.

Temperatures will be a bit more humid and top out near 75 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy.

Much colder air filters in Sunday night and by Monday morning, temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees when you head back to work. Rain chances come out of the forecast through Thursday.

Monday afternoon, highs will top out near 63°. Monday night lows will be near 42.

Tuesday will be our coldest afternoon with a high near 60 degrees. Tuesday night will be the coldest low with temps dropping well into the 40s, some of those colder spots will drop into the upper 30s.

Temperatures will be back to average by the end of the week with highs back in the mid 70s.

Another front will approach next weekend with rain chances.