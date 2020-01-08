STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Last cool day before a warm-up

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cool breeze from the northeast today will keep highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. With low humidity and plenty of sunshine, it will feel like a typical early January day.

It will not be quite as cool tonight with lows in the low 50s. Winds will shift out of the east tomorrow, and that helps push temperatures in the mid 70s. A more southerly wind Friday gets us into the low 80s.

Humidity continues to rise as well. A strong storm system across the Southeast this weekend will stall to our north, so we will not see much impact from it. Highs stay in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday with only a slim chance of a stray shower or two.

