STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Just a few afternoon storms to start the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will limit the afternoon and evening storms. It will also allow temperatures to climb above average with highs in the low 90s this afternoon.

A few showers pop-up around midday. The coverage of rain increases by the late afternoon, especially for areas near the coast. Overall the rain chance is 20%, but it’s slightly higher west of I-75.

A similar set-up is in place for tomorrow with highs near 90 and 20% chance of storms that push toward the Gulf of Mexico.

The pattern chances for by Wednesday. The remnants of a tropical storm from the Pacific Ocean may try to redevelop near Texas. The extra tropical moisture will spread across the Gulf of Mexico and increase our rain chances. Wednesday’s rain chance is 40%, and it goes up to 50% Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center now gives the low heading into the western Gulf of Mexico a 60% chance of developing in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance in the next 5 days.