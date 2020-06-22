STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Intense heat this afternoon; small rain chance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly clear, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s.

The first few showers develop between the coast and I-75 just after midday, but most of the heavy downpours will be farther inland during the late afternoon and evening. Most areas have a 20% rain chance, but it’s slightly higher for Polk and Highlands counties.

The evening showers taper off, and lows will be in the upper 70s tonight. A similar day is expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a few storms east of I-75.

Rain chances increase slightly for the middle and end of the week, but the intense heat continues. Highs stay in the low to mid 90s each afternoon.