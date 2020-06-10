STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Intense heat and late-day downpours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out mostly sunny, and temperatures climb quickly. Highs reach the low 90s with a heat index of 100+ for a few hours.

Storms eventually develop, mostly after 3pm. Expect pockets of heavy downpours through the early evening, and the storms will drift back toward the coast by sunset. Overall, today’s rain chance is 50%. It clears out again overnight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

A cold front stalls just to our north tomorrow, and it helps keep our rain chances elevated at 50%. Once again, some heavy rain is possible at times. Highs return to the low 90s.

Drier air in the upper levels of the atmosphere arrives Friday. It will limit our rain chances to just 20%, but it stays hot and humid with highs near 90.