STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Intense heat again today with downpours developing late

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity has come down slightly, so it may feel a bit more comfortable this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the low-mid 90s this afternoon. Heat index values will be near 100 degrees.

It stays dry through midday, and then a few showers start to form. The rain chance goes up to 50% by the late afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms will produce heavy downpours. The rain will drift toward the Gulf of Mexico after sunset and taper off.

Upper-level drier air arrives tomorrow, and it limits our rain chances to 20%. It will still be hot with highs near 90 degrees, but it should feel just a bit less humid.

For the weekend, moisture returns, and rain chances increase to 30% Saturday and 40% Sunday.

