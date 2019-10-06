Storm Team 8 Forecast: Increasing rain chances this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Spotty showers and a few storms are possible today. Rain chances will be higher early in the afternoon along the Nature Coast. Chances increase for the I-4 corridor and southward by mid-afternoon.

Temperatures will still be hot, maybe a degree or two cooler compared to Saturday. A few more clouds will in the skies today and winds may be a bit breezier.

The chance for showers and storms goes up to 40% for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture increases over the state ahead of an approaching cold front.

As rain chances increase, temperatures will come down a few degrees. Highs will top out in the upper 80s this week, slightly closer to average.

Drier air will surge in and cut off rain chances by Thursday night and stick around through the weekend.

The tropics remain quiet for now but long-range models are becoming a little more active for the middle of October. Something to watch in the next few weeks but nothing to worry about.

LATEST STORIES: