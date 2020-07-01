Storm Team 8 Forecast: Increasing Rain Chances Into The Weekend

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps topped out officially at 93 Wednesday in Tampa. Overnight with a westerly flow temps will stay very warm near 80 degrees.

There could be a few showers near the coast Thursday morning and then a few more downpours inland by the afternoon hours. The rain chance will go up to 30%. High temps will still be warmer than normal with a forecast of 92 in Tampa.

Friday the forecast is similar with a 30% chance of rain. A muggy onshore flow will allow for a slight chance of rain near the coast in the morning and then a better chance of rain inland into the afternoon. Highs Friday will be near 91.

This weekend rain and storm chances go up with deeper moisture and a front in the southeast.

