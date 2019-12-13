STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Increasing rain chances as a front approaches

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few stray showers are possible this morning along with extra clouds. A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico is slowly heading east, and the warm front has lifted north of the Tampa Bay area.

Rain chances will continue to increase through the day, up to a 40% chance this afternoon and evening. Temperatures should hit the upper 70s this afternoon despite the clouds and showers.

Showers are possible overnight with lows in the mid 60s. The cold front finally sweeps across Florida tomorrow morning. Rain chances continue past sunrise, but should be over before noon. Less humid air arrives behind the front.

It will still be mild Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. A cooler night is expected with lows in the mid 50s. Sunday should feel quite comfortable with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

A stronger cold front passes Tuesday into Wednesday and should drop temperatures below average.