STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Increasing humidity today; storms arrive tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Breezy and comfortable this morning, and it is not as cool as yesterday morning.

Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s by noon, and highs will be in the mid 80s. Humidity will increase through the day as well.

Overnight a strong cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area. The storms should start before sunrise for areas north of I-4, and the front will push the showers and storms south of I-4 by the early afternoon. Some of the storms will produce gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours.

Drier air arrives quickly tomorrow night. Friday will feel less humid, and highs will be below average in the low 80s. The humidity stays low for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.