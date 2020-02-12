Storm Team 8 Forecast: Humidity & Warm Temps Return on Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Highs topped out at 83 today in Tampa and the above average temps will continue into Thursday.

Overnight will be warm and muggy with temps only dropping to near 70 degrees. There will be patchy fog overnight, but winds will be up more and will limit the amount of fog we see.

Thursday temps will warm quickly to near 80 degrees with high humidity out ahead of a cold front. There is just a small chance of a passing showers on Thursday. The rain chance is 10%.

The better rain chance comes in on Friday with a passing cold front. Friday’s rain chance is 30% and mainly is before 3PM. Highs Friday will not make it out of the mid 70s behind the cold front. A North breeze will keep temps down along with extra cloud cover.