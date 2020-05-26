STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humidity stays high with scattered storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mostly cloudy skies expected through the day with high humidity. There will be enough breaks in the clouds to allow temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 80s.

A few showers will develop early this afternoon, and those storms will drift inland later in the day. Today’s rain chance is 40%. Most of the rain will taper off this evening.

It stays muggy overnight with an onshore wind flow. Lows will be in the mid 70s, and there could be a few showers along the coast by daybreak.

Wednesday’s rain chance is 30%, and the storms will generally push inland and over to the east coast by later in the afternoon. It will feel quite muggy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s. A similar day is expected Thursday.