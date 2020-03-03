Storm Team 8 Forecast: Humidity Rising In The Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Temps reached into the 80s Tuesday afternoon and are expected to stay quite warm the next couple of days. Overnight temps will fall into the upper 60s with higher humidity.

There will be Sea Fog & Fog around Wednesday morning for your early commute. Through the late morning the fog dissipates and temps will quickly heat up. The high on Wednesday will be near 82 with mostly sunny skies. There is no rain expected.

Thursday a cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area. Thursday morning will be dry, but quite humid. There will be fog and sea fog again due to the light winds and high humidity. Through the day temps will make it back up to around 80 before any cooler air begins to arrive. The rain chance is 30% with the passing cold front.

Cooler air moves in for Friday and the upcoming weekend.