Storm Team 8 Forecast: Humidity Returning For The Rest Of The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mostly clear with temps dropping back to near 70 degrees. Northern spots will once again fall into the 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and temps will warm up very quickly. High temps will jump back up to around 89 Thursday afternoon. The rain chance goes up to 20% during the afternoon and evening with better moisture available.

Friday will be a more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s Friday morning. Highs will be back into the upper 80s with a 30% chance of late day rain forming.