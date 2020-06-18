STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humidity and rain chances increase today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out dry and not too muggy, but humidity increases through the day. Highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

With extra moisture in the air, we have a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The rain chance increases to 40%, and some of the storms will produce heavy downpours. Most of the rain ends after sunset.

We have an even better coverage of rain expected tomorrow. The rain chance goes up to 50% with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances go back down to 30% for the weekend. We hit 90 degrees on Saturday, which is the official start of summer. For Father’s Day, highs reach the low 90s.