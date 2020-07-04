STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Humid with afternoon, mainly inland storms on Independence Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Warm and humid to start of the Fourth of July. Temperatures will be near average this afternoon though with highs topping out near 90 degrees.

Coastal downpours will continue through the morning hours before tapering off around 12 p.m. Rain chances will increase to 40% east of I-75 this afternoon as storms develop inland. Most storms will move to the east coast this evening leaving many areas drier for any fireworks.

Overnight, downpours will once again move onshore in coastal cities. Sunday and Monday, expect higher rain chances, 50%, with more storms throughout much of the day. Highs will be slightly below average, in the upper 80s, due to more clouds and rain.

By the middle of the week, slightly drier air and a ridge will build in leading to lower rain chances Tuesday-Thursday. Highs will be above average in the low to mid-90s.

Rain chances return to 40-50% for the rest of the week and into next weekend as moisture comes back.