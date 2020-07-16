STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hotter than average temps

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another scorcher today with highs reaching into the low to mid 90s. Heat index values will be 100-105 through the afternoon.

The wind pattern has shifted, so the location of the afternoon storms will be different. Most of the Tampa Bay area stays dry until about 2pm. Areas east of I-75 may get a passing shower or thunderstorm in the middle of the afternoon.

The storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico by late afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain and strongest storms will be near the coast. Overall, today’s rain chance is 30%.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with a sunny morning followed by a 30% chance of storms. Once again, those storms push from east to west, toward the coast. Above average heat continues as well with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances increase to 40% for Saturday and Sunday.