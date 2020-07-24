STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hotter and slightly drier today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Drier air across the Tampa Bay area means it feels slightly cooler this morning. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s by the afternoon. Heat index values will be in the triple digits until a storm passes.

It stays mostly dry all morning, and rain chances increase to 40% for the afternoon and evening. Storms start in inland areas and push toward the coast by sunset. Storms should not be as widespread or last as long as the past few days.

It will be similar tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s and a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms. The rain chance increases to 50% on Sunday.

Next week, the onshore wind pattern returns. Expect a few early showers coming from the Gulf of Mexico and overall higher humidity.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Hanna has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is headed toward south Texas. Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to head west and should enter the Caribbean Sea this weekend. There is a chance it will strengthen to a hurricane.