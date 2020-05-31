STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot with a few isolated storms this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures will warm into the 80s this morning and top out near 91 degrees this afternoon. Expect fewer thunderstorms to develop today with just a 20% chance to see an isolated, mainly inland storm.

Overnight, temps will fall into the mid 70s. Monday afternoon will be hot again with highs in the low 90s. Rain chances stay at 20% through the middle of the week with high pressure keeping showers and storms to a minimum.

Tropical moisture moves into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week increasing rain chances around the Tampa Bay area. There is a low chance of tropical development in the Gulf later in the week, but if anything develops it would be weak and just bring rain to the Gulf Coast states. Currently, models bring most of the moisture into Texas.