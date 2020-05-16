STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot with a few isolated showers Saturday, drier Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures are mild to start this morning but they’ll be warming up quickly under mostly sunny skies. Highs today will top out near 90 degrees which is only slightly above average for mid May.

A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon. Highest chances will be inland and they would develop afternoon 2 p.m. Winds will be less breezy than previous days as the system in the tropics begins to pull away.

A mild night is in store with temps falling into the lower 70s and another warm one is expected for Sunday with highs near 90 degrees. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday with some slightly drier air filtering in on the western side of what may become “Arthur” today or tomorrow.

A cold front will approach next week increasing rain chances to 20% and bringing temperatures down into the mid 80s during the afternoons for the middle of next week. Humidity levels will be high as the front doesn’t pass through but stalls out overhead instead.