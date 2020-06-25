Storm Team 8 Forecast: Hot Weekend Ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- We are forecasting a few storms around through the evening with very warm temps overnight.

Friday morning temps will be near 80 degrees with temps quickly heating back up into the mid 90s by the afternoon. The rain chances will be isolated in nature with a 20% chance of storms forming.

Saturday will be another scorcher with dry dusty air around and only a 20% rain chance. The high temps will be near 95, which is well above normal.

The hot and drier trend will continue through the end of the weekend.