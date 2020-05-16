STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot & mostly dry to wrap up the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a hot start to the weekend today, we’ve got more above average heat in the forecast for Sunday.

The last of a few isolated showers and storms will wrap up this evening. Tropical Depression One has developed more than a hundred miles offshore of Florida’s Atlantic coast. This system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Arthur, our first named storm of the 2020 tropical season either later tonight or Sunday. This system is moving AWAY from Tampa Bay and no impacts are expected locally.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Sunday with high temperatures back up around 90 degrees. A few isolated showers or storms are possible during the afternoon and evening across inland areas.

A weak front will move in and stall out above us by the middle part of next week. With deeper atmospheric moisture arriving with an onshore wind, afternoon showers and storms will be possible each day.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression One has developed off of Florida’s Atlantic coast. Get all the details right here: https://t.co/tkwZeZYIGV