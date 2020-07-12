STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid with inland storms this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A few isolated showers were on Max Defender 8 early this morning making their way south as drier air slowly moves in from the north.

Downpours will be possible through the morning hours storms developing, mainly inland this afternoon. Rain chances are 30% between noon and 7 p.m. tonight.

Temperatures are warm and muggy to start the day, especially along the coast. Temps will warm quickly into the upper 80s by noon, and topping out near 92 degrees by 3 and 4 p.m. before slowly falling back into the upper 80s this evening.

Mostly dry conditions are expected overnight with drier air in place. One or two coastal downpours can’t be ruled out but it should be a drier start to the day Monday.

Monday afternoon will stay mostly dry as well with just a 20% chance for storms, mainly in our southern counties. Highs will top out near 93 degrees due to the lack of rain.

Rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday go back up to 30%. By Thursday and into next weekend, rain chances will be back at a normal 40% with our average summer pattern returning.

A dominant southeast wind will return allowing the sea breeze to develop in the afternoons. Expect much drier, slightly less humid mornings with storms building inland and moving toward the coast in the late afternoons and evenings. Highs will be slightly above normal with morning lows in the mid and upper-70s, closer to average.