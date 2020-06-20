Storm Team 8 Forecast: Hot, humid, and slightly drier this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a dry and muggy start this morning, temperatures will warm quickly. Highs will be near 91 degrees this afternoon in areas that do not see rain. Storms are in the forecast but they will be less widespread than the past couple of days.

A few isolated storms will develop along the coast just after noon and move inland. Rain chances will come back down as storms dissipate during the evening.

Father’s day will be hot as well with highs near 91 degrees. A few more scattered storms are expected, mainly in the afternoon and focused inland.

Early next week will look and feel like summer with afternoon storms expected and highs in the low 90s.

During the middle and end of next week, Saharan dust will arrive to the Gulf of Mexico from Africa. Colorful sunrises and sunsets are expected along with hazy skies during the day. The dust plume contains dry air and will help to limit afternoon storms. No tropical activity is expected through next week because of this dust plume as well.

Highs through next week will be in the low 90s each day and morning lows will be muggy in the mid to upper-70s.