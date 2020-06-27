STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot, humid and mostly dry this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area for the fourth day in a row. Highs will rise quickly into the mid-90s by this afternoon. “Feels Like” temps will be in the triple digits for a prolonged period again today and you should take it easy when out and about.

Rain chances are very low this afternoon. Most spots will stay dry, especially along the immediate coast, and other areas have just a 10% chance to see an isolated storm.

Highs could approach records again today as well with a forecast high of 95 degrees and a record of 95 degrees set back in 1969.

Sunday will be hot with highs near 94 degrees and there is just a 10% chance to see an afternoon shower or storm as well.

Next week, high temps slowly come down into the low 90s and rain chances slowly bump up to 30% during the afternoons starting Wednesday.