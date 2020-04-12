STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot, humid and breezy Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA ) – Temperatures are not nearly as pleasant this morning and are running about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Dew points are back up and the air is quite muggy.

Winds will be gusty today coming out of the south at 15 to 25 mph bringing in moisture and heat. Highs will approach records in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The forecast high for Tampa is 89 degrees, as is the record set back in 1974.

A stray shower is possible inland after 5 pm.

Temps tonight will stay warm with lows in the mid 70s through Wednesday.

Rain chances bump back up to 30% on Wednesday as a front comes in and stalls out. That’ll keep a 20% chance for a few showers in the forecast each day into next weekend while temperatures stay above average in the low to mid 80s.