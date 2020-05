TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are tracking a quiet Monday night ahead with temps dropping into the mid 60s overnight.

It will be sunny and warm on Tuesday with nothing but blue skies and low humidity. High temps should top out near 88 in the afternoon. Inland spots could be even warmer near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be another dry and sunny day with highs reaching into the upper 80s. Thursday the hot and dry pattern continues. The next chance of rain doesn’t return until Friday afternoon.