STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot day with scattered storms moving in this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another pleasant morning is underway with temps in the mid-70s to start. Humidity levels are still down as the easterly wind continues. It is dry to start the day, but rain chances will go up to 30% after 2 p.m.

Storms from the east coast will drift west throughout the day and move toward the coast in the evening.

Temperatures will warm fast with highs near 94 degrees. Feels like temps will be between 100 degrees and 105 degrees. Areas that see rain in the afternoon and evening will cool off for the rest of the night otherwise temps will stay warm and muggy.

Better moisture arrives Saturday and will increase afternoon rain chances to 40%. Highs will top out near 92 degrees. Slightly drier air arrives for the second half of the weekend and rain chances will increase to 30% during the afternoon.

The same general pattern is expected to continue into next week with drier mornings and afternoon storms drifting to the coast. Highs will stay warm, in the low 90s. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.