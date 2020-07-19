STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot day with a few scattered storms this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures are on the warm side this morning, in the upper 70s to start the second half of the weekend and Max Defender 8 is dry across the Tampa Bay area.

As the sun rises, expect another hot day with highs near 94 degrees in Tampa, nearing records once again. High temperatures were just one degree shy of the record Saturday with a high of 94 degrees, the record was 95 degrees.

Today’s high of 94 degrees would be just two degrees shy of the 96 degree record set back in 2010.

A dry start to the day will give way to developing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Rain chances are lower today with slighly drier air in place. After 12 p.m. rain chances will increase to 30% for most of the afternoon. Storms will again move from east to west across the state and rain chances are highest near the coast in Sarasota and Manatee County, along with areas farther south.

Any lingering rain will dissipate or move offshore this evening and all areas will be dry overnight. Monday will be very similar to today.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a few more storms are expected as another tropical wave with abundant tropical moisture arrives increasing storm chances to 40% during the afternoons.

For the rest of the week into next weekend, a slightly drier pattern will set up with rain chances at a 30% each afternoon through Sunday.

Highs will stay slightly above average in the low to mid-90s through the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropical wave mentioned above that will pass near or over the state on Tuesday and Wednesday has a 20% chance of developing after it passes into the Gulf of Mexico. The chances of development are low as it moves toward the western Gulf, away from Tampa Bay. This will have no impact here with the exception of slightly higher rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.