Storm Team 8 forecast: Hot and mostly dry weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The first weekend of fall has warm temperatures and low rain chances in the forecast.

High temperatures records were challenged last week as afternoons warmed well into the low 90s. Saturday will be hot as well with high temps topping out around 92 degrees.

Humidity levels are not quite back to the oppressive range but moisture is starting to creep back in. The mornings are not quite as pleasant as they were last week but they’re still comfortable.

Rain chances are less than 10% today but slowly return to the forecast over the next 8 days.

We’ll see a 10% chance for a light shower Sunday through Tuesday increasing to 20% later in the week. Temperatures will stay warm.