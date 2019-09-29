Storm Team 8 Forecast: Hot and mostly dry through mid-week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another hot and mostly dry day is on tap for the second half of the weekend. Record highs were challenged yesterday with temps reaching 94 degrees at the airport. The record high was 95°.

Today, temperatures will climb into the low 90s again with a forecast high near 92 in Tampa. Winds should be a little breezier keeping us away from the mid 90s.

Temps will still be hot and skies will be mostly sunny through much of this week.

There is a 10% chance to see an isolated, brief shower this afternoon. Low rain chances continue through Wednesday before bumping up to 20% Thursday.