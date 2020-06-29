STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid with spotty storms Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Muggy and dry morning across Tampa Bay with temps in the upper 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. Temps will warm to above average heat this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Although storms will develop along the sea breeze and move inland today, rain chances are at a 20% which is drier than normal this time of year. Storm coverage will be spotty and better chances will be farther inland.

Any evening storms will dissipate. Tonight temps will drop to near 80 degrees and while everyone will be dry overnight, a few morning showers are possible near the coast.

Rain chances hover at 20% each afternoon through Thursday. Better moisture will lead to higher rain chances starting Friday afternoon and last through the weekend.

Temps will remain hot and above average through Wednesday before dropping to near 90 degrees for the end of the week and possibly below average, in the upper 80s, for the weekend.