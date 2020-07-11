STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid with scattered storms Saturday, slightly drier Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from noon until 6 p.m. for “feels like” temps up to 110° in many spots this afternoon. There is a HIGH RISK for strong rip currents today at area beaches as well thanks to the continued onshore wind.

Actual air temperatures are started off warm and humid this morning and will warm quickly into the low 90s this afternoon.

Scattered downpours are developing on Max Defender 8 this morning slowly moving inland. The west wind pattern continues and storms will become scattered throughout the day.

Rain chances today are at a 40% and a few storms could linger into the evening hours.

Lows tonight fall to near 80 degrees once again. Rain chances drop to 30% for Sunday with slightly drier ai. Temperatures will be warmer with highs near 92 degrees and feels like temps in the triple digits.

LONG TERM

Rain chances hover around 30% through Wednesday with morning showers at the coast spreading inland during the early afternoons as the west wind continues.

The onshore flow pattern switches at the end of the week. High pressure strengthens in the Atlantic and brings back drier mornings with more thunderstorms at the coast in the afternoons kicked off by the sea breeze.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Fay has degraded into a post-tropical system as it continues north through the New England states. No new development is expected within the next five days elsewhere in the tropics.