STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid today with passing storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are still feeling the tropical air wrapping around Tropical Storm Cristobal. That system continues to weaken as it heads farther inland, but a few showers continue to wrap around it and pass through Tampa Bay.

Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with high humidity. Heat index values could reach the upper 90s. There is a 40% chance of storms through the day and into the evening.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect today, and there is still a high risk of rip currents as the Gulf of Mexico remains choppy due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Most of the rain ends tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s. The rain chance drops slightly to 30% tomorrow with highs near 90 degrees.

Overall, rain chances decrease through the week as upper-level drier air arrives. It will still feel quite hot and humid each day with highs near 90 degrees.