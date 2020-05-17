STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid today, rain chances go up for the work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Arthur will continue to move away from Florida leaving a hot, humid and mostly dry day in the forecast.

Temperatures are mild to start but will warm up quickly to highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry but a few spotty inland showers are possible late this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a light west wind throughout the day.

Another mild night is in store with lows near 73 degrees. Monday we’ll see more clouds as a front begins to approach. A few afternoon inland storms are possible once again after 2pm. Then a line of storms will approach from the Gulf during the evening. Rain chances stay elevated overnight and through Tuesday as the front stalls out.

Moisture lingers for the rest of the week and we’ll see a 20% chance for a few showers and storms each afternoon through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-80s during the middle of the week before warming back up into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week and weekend. Low temperatures will be warm and muggy in the mid 70s each morning.