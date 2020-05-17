Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid today, rain chances go up for the work week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Arthur will continue to move away from Florida leaving a hot, humid and mostly dry day in the forecast.

Temperatures are mild to start but will warm up quickly to highs near 90 degrees this afternoon. Most of us will stay dry but a few spotty inland showers are possible late this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a light west wind throughout the day.

Another mild night is in store with lows near 73 degrees. Monday we’ll see more clouds as a front begins to approach. A few afternoon inland storms are possible once again after 2pm. Then a line of storms will approach from the Gulf during the evening. Rain chances stay elevated overnight and through Tuesday as the front stalls out.

Moisture lingers for the rest of the week and we’ll see a 20% chance for a few showers and storms each afternoon through Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-80s during the middle of the week before warming back up into the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week and weekend. Low temperatures will be warm and muggy in the mid 70s each morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss