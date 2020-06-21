STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid Sunday with isolated storms inland

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Similar to Saturday, temperatures are pretty mild this morning but will warm fast into the low 90s. Highs will be slightly warmer today, near 92 degrees in spots that do not see any rain. Feels Like temps will be nearing the triple digits in the middle of the afternoon.

Near the coast, most spots will be dry all day. A few isolated storms will develop south of I-4 and stay inland this afternoon and early evening before dissipating by 9 or 10 p.m.

Tonight’s lows will be near 78 degrees, slightly above average.

Rain chances will be a little more typical for the rest of the work week, between a 30% and 40% each afternoon. Temperatures will feel like summer as well with highs in the low 90s and morning lows in the upper 70s.