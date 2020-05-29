STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and humid days to end the week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A summertime weather pattern has set in a little early. Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s.

Showers and storms begin to develop around midday, and they’ll increase in coverage through the early evening. Some heavy downpours expected with frequent lightning, especially for areas east of I-75. Today’s rain chance is 50%. The rain tapers off after sunset.

Saturday should start out mostly dry and muggy with temps in the mid 70s. We hit 90 degrees again in the afternoon with a 40% chance of afternoon storms.

Rain chances go down to 20% Sunday with highs in the low 90s. Next week will not feel as humid, and rain chances will be lower. Highs remain near 90 each day.