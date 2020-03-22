STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot and dry trend continues this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures will rise from the upper 60s into the mid 80s this afternoon. Highs near coast will top out near 86 degrees while inland temps will be several degrees warmer.

Winds will be light with the exception of the sea breeze along the coast. Skies will be mostly sunny and no rain is in sight.

Temperatures will slowly fall this evening into the upper 70s by 8 p.m.

Monday morning temperatures will start off in the upper 60s again, and another warm and dry afternoon is in the forecast.

Highs will range from the low to mid 80s over the next 8 days with a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon.

Hardly a drop of rain is in the forecast, but that may change come the first week of April.