TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The clouds have cleared out from the past few days, and it is going to be hot and dry for the next few days.

Highs reach the mid 80s, which is warmer than average, and the humidity will increase as well. No rain expected through mid-week.

A weak cold front washes out over the Tampa Bay area Friday, and it will bring a few showers. The extra clouds will help hold temperatures down slightly.

A stronger cold front arrives Monday with a higher rain chance.