Storm Team 8 Forecast: Hot And Dry Conditions Continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight will be mild and dry with temps only falling into the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be a similar forecast to what we’ve seen so far this week with blue skies and more sunshine. High temps will rebound back up into the upper 80s after a mild start to the day.

Thursday will be another warm and dry day with temps in the upper 80s close to 90 degrees. There is no chance of rain, but the humidity slowly starts to return and there will be a few more clouds around.

There is a 30% chance of showers and storms in the forecast again by Friday afternoon.